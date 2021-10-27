Territorium and ETS Strike Licensing Deal

TerritoriumTerritorium, a global education technology company, announced a deal with ETS, a nonprofit organization focused on research and learning assessments, to exclusively license content of the HEIghten Outcomes Assessment Suite. The Suite is a tool for colleges and universities to measure student learning outcomes.

"The HEIghten outcomes assessment suite will not only bring a state-of-the-art assessment into the Territorium ecosystem, but it will also bring value to all of our users by helping measure and provide evidence of skills that are very important not only for work, but for our lives," said Guillermo Elizondo, CEO and Cofounder of Territorium.

The suite includes five assessments: civic competency and engagement, critical thinking, intercultural competency and diversity, quantitative literacy, and written communication.

"This agreement brings lots of value to the student learning outcomes area in higher education," said Dr. Alberto Acereda, associate vice president of global higher education at ETS. "By licensing the HEIghten brand, there is opportunity for this critical suite of assessments to impact more learners, as well as seamlessly integrate with the rest of the Territorium Ecosystem of digital products."