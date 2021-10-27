Territorium and ETS Strike Licensing Deal

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Oct 27, 2021

Logo of Territorium, a global education technology companyLogo of Territorium, a global education technology companyTerritoriumTerritorium, a global education technology company, announced a deal with ETS, a nonprofit organization focused on research and learning assessments, to exclusively license content of the HEIghten Outcomes Assessment Suite. The Suite is a tool for colleges and universities to measure student learning outcomes.

"The HEIghten outcomes assessment suite will not only bring a state-of-the-art assessment into the Territorium ecosystem, but it will also bring value to all of our users by helping measure and provide evidence of skills that are very important not only for work, but for our lives," said Guillermo Elizondo, CEO and Cofounder of Territorium.

The suite includes five assessments: civic competency and engagement, critical thinking, intercultural competency and diversity, quantitative literacy, and written communication.

"This agreement brings lots of value to the student learning outcomes area in higher education," said Dr. Alberto Acereda, associate vice president of global higher education at ETS. "By licensing the HEIghten brand, there is opportunity for this critical suite of assessments to impact more learners, as well as seamlessly integrate with the rest of the Territorium Ecosystem of digital products."

Read Next
Spelman College Grad
News Roundup
UNCF Hosts November Summit to Increase African Americans in Asset Management
October 27, 2021
Related Stories
Blackwell Headshot1 231x343 (2)
News Roundup
American Association of University Women Appoints New CEO: Gloria L. Blackwell
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Founding Dean
Wright State University
Winegarden Professor, College of Innovation & Tech
University of Michigan - Flint
Associate Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Assistant Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Vice Chancellor for Advancement
University of California San Diego
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Debate About Critical Race Theory - Implications for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More