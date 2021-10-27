UNCF Hosts November Summit to Increase African Americans in Asset Management

Spelman CollegeThe United Negro College Fund (UNCF), a philanthropic organization that funds scholarships for Black students and historically Black colleges and universities, will host a virtual summit on November 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. The digital event will focus on bolstering the number of African Americans in asset management as part of UNCF's Lighted Pathways Program.

Earlier this year, UNCF launched Lighted Pathways to help identify African American students interested in asset management careers and to offer these students industry insights from prominent Black leaders in the sector.

"African Americans make up less than 2% of all asset management roles in our country," said Keon Holmes, managing director of Cambridge Associates, a global investment firm, and cochair of UNCF New England's Leadership Council. "We need to do better. We will never eliminate the wealth gap for African Americans unless we have more professionals in the industry that can positively impact their communities."

The summit will include several sessions, such as a keynote fireside chat moderated by Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College. Scheduled panelists at the fireside chat include Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and chief executive officer of TIAA, and Ryan Williams, cofounder and chief executive officer of Cadre.