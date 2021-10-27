South Carolina Becomes 38th State to Join National Alliance Working to Boost College Completion

South Carolina is the newest state to join Complete College America's (CCA) nationwide alliance, becoming the 48th member and 38th state in the alliance, announced the state's governor Henry McMaster. The CCA alliance is composed of states, systems, institutional consortia and partner organizations that have joined in the nonprofit's efforts to increase college completion rates.

In partnering with CCA, the state hopes to reach its goal of having 60% of South Carolinians with a postsecondary credential of economic and educational value by 2030. Roughly 195,000 students are currently enrolled in the state's 32 public two-year and four-year institutions.

“We must do all that we can to ensure South Carolinians have opportunities to further their education and find a good-paying job to support themselves and their families,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’ve worked hard to dramatically increase needs-based financial aid available to low-income students in our state, but there’s more work to be done. Complete College America will help South Carolinians identify these opportunities and set them on a path towards prosperity, which will lift all of South Carolina.”

This fall, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and the South Carolina Technical College System will begin working with CCA on student success strategies. Being an alliance member will also allow the state to participate in CCA-led projects and engage with national peer learning networks.



