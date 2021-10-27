South Carolina Becomes 38th State to Join National Alliance Working to Boost College Completion

Jessica Ruf
Oct 27, 2021

South Carolina is the newest state to join Complete College America's (CCA) nationwide alliance, becoming the 48th member and 38th state in the alliance, announced the state's governor Henry McMaster. The CCA alliance is composed of states, systems, institutional consortia and partner organizations that have joined in the nonprofit's efforts to increase college completion rates.

Gov. Henry McMasterGov. Henry McMasterIn partnering with CCA, the state hopes to reach its goal of having 60% of South Carolinians with a postsecondary credential of economic and educational value by 2030. Roughly 195,000 students are currently enrolled in the state's 32 public two-year and four-year institutions.

“We must do all that we can to ensure South Carolinians have opportunities to further their education and find a good-paying job to support themselves and their families,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’ve worked hard to dramatically increase needs-based financial aid available to low-income students in our state, but there’s more work to be done. Complete College America will help South Carolinians identify these opportunities and set them on a path towards prosperity, which will lift all of South Carolina.”

This fall, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and the South Carolina Technical College System will begin working with CCA on student success strategies. Being an alliance member will also allow the state to participate in CCA-led projects and engage with national peer learning networks.


Read Next
5b587734 7d83 4f97 8c4b 06b9256f594d7b6a341f 669c 4701 986a 1f01de0c59aa
News Roundup
Florida Restaurant Chain Continues to Offer Academic Scholarships to Latino, Hispanic Students
October 27, 2021
Related Stories
5b587734 7d83 4f97 8c4b 06b9256f594d7b6a341f 669c 4701 986a 1f01de0c59aa
News Roundup
Florida Restaurant Chain Continues to Offer Academic Scholarships to Latino, Hispanic Students
Blackwell Headshot1 231x343 (2)
News Roundup
American Association of University Women Appoints New CEO: Gloria L. Blackwell
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Department Chair
UCLA
Vice Chancellor for Advancement
University of California San Diego
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Winegarden Professor, College of Innovation & Tech
University of Michigan - Flint
Founding Dean
Wright State University
Assistant Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Debate About Critical Race Theory - Implications for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More