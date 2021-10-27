Florida Restaurant Chain Continues to Offer Academic Scholarships to Latino, Hispanic Students

A South Florida, Peruvian-style restaurant chain is continuing to offer academic scholarships to Florida students of Hispanic or Latino descent who'd like to attend Palm Beach State College (PBSC). The annual scholarships, provided by La Granja Restaurants and entitled "La Granja Road to Success," have been around since 2015.

"[These scholarships] mean our young people can pursue academic and professional paths that benefit not only themselves and their families but also Palm Beach County in healthcare, public safety, local industries and more, bringing a better future for all of us," says Ana Thomas, director of corporate partnerships for the PBSC Foundation.



