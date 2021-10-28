Simon & Schuster Announces Multi-Book Publishing Program with Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar

Simon & SchusterThe publishing company Simon & Schuster is launching a multi-book publishing program for adults and children with Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, professor of history at Rutgers University and a National Book Award finalist.

Dunbar has written three works of nonfiction, including Never Caught: The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge, a 2017 finalist for the National Book Award in nonfiction and winner of the 2018 Frederick Douglass Book Award. A young readers edition of the book is also available. Aladdin Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, will publish seven books with Dunbar, including a picture book version of Never Caught.

"It is an honor and a privilege to write Black women's history, a history that is rich and serves as a cornerstone to understanding our nation's past," said Dunbar. "I am thrilled to work with the incredible team at Simon & Schuster to present new American narratives that center Black women, for readers of every age. Stories of triumph and tragedy resonate with adults and children alike, and I can think of no better time than the present to place this powerful history in its rightful place at the front of our nation's memory."

Dunbar's next nonfiction book for adults is scheduled to come out in February 2024. The book, A Spy in Richmond, tells the story of Mary Richards, who was born a slave and became a spy for the Union Army in the home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

"Erica Armstrong Dunbar is one of the nation's most important historians, and we're elated to continue our publishing relationship with her," said Dana Canedy, senior vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster. "A Spy in Richmond will showcase her exceptional scholarship and storytelling talents, and will add significant contribution to American history. She is singular in her ability to help readers understand the experience of Black women in America's past."