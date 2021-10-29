Roanoke College Receives Largest Cash Donation In 179-Year History From Alumnus

Jessica Ruf
Oct 29, 2021

In its 179-year history, Virginia's Roanoke College has received its largest cash donation ever: $15 from 1966 alumnus Shaun McConnon, a cybersecurity expert and founder of several high-tech security companies, reportsThe Roanoke Times.

Shaun McConnonShaun McConnonThe money will go toward renovating and building onto what will become a 150,000-square-foot science center at the college. 

McConnon, who has served on Roanoke's board of trustees, has also previously donated $1.7 million to the school. In a news release, McConnon states: "I’m hoping that my donation and my story will help other alumni think about how Roanoke College may have helped and inspired their lives and careers. I felt that at this point in my life, after a rewarding career, I would give back to Roanoke College.


