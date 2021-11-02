New Mentorship Program at Morris Brown Hopes to Introduce Students to the Business World

A new mentorship program at Morris Brown College will match local MBA professionals with "a select number of" full-time juniors and seniors as well as a cohort of freshmen from the college's adult education program.

According to the university, all of the mentors hold senior leadership positions within established startups and Fortune 500 companies. The hope is that mentors, ten of whom are in presidential positions, will expose students to career and industry possibilities as well as provide business guidance, networking opportunities and interview strategies.

“This wonderful opportunity offers an educational and mutually beneficial experience for both the mentor and mentee, and Morris Brown is excited and motivated to bring it to fruition,” said the college’s president, Dr. Kevin James.



