Knox College in Illinois Names New VP for Student Development

Nov 3, 2021

Knox College in Illinois has named Dr. MarQuita Barker its new vice president for student development. Currently assistant dean of campus life/director of residence life at Elon University in North Carolina, Barker is described as a "highly accomplished educational professional with a track record of developing high-impact programs and services to advance student learning, development, and success."

Headshot Mar Quita BarkerShe holds a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's in higher education administration from Old Dominion University in Virginia, her home state; an M.B.A. from Elon University; and an Ed.D. in leadership and learning in organizations from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

“MarQuita will be an innovative, inclusive, and engaging leader for the student development division at Knox College,” said Knox President Andy McGadney. “I am absolutely delighted that she has chosen Knox as the best institution for her to continue her already successful career and am confident that our students and all other members of the campus community will appreciate her talent and skill as much as I already do. I want to give a huge thanks to the search committee and the Knox community for their work to select our new vice president for student development.”


