Northwestern University Passes Resolution Increasing Access to All-Gender Bathrooms

Nov 4, 2021

Northwestern University will increase access to all-gender bathrooms following a resolution passed by the faculty senate with a 96% majority vote, reports The Daily Northwestern. The decision comes Pictogram Gee5784efc 1280following years of student activism and two years after the university’s Gender Queer, Non-Binary and Trans Task Force made the recommendation.

Per the resolution, the university will update campus maps to show the location of all-gender restrooms; convert single-occupancy bathrooms to all-gender bathrooms; and create a strategy to establish additional all-gender restrooms in places currently lacking them.

Northwestern added its first all-gender restroom in Norris University Center in 2014.

Read Next
Dr. Laura Leites
News Roundup
Penn State Fellowship Program Aims To Build Leaders in DEI
November 4, 2021
Related Stories
Aneesh Sohoni
Latest News
Wrap-Around Supports from One Million Degrees Increases 3 Year Associate's Degree Graduation Rate
Blue laundry detergent was dumped on a Torah scroll in a vandalism incident at a George Washington University frat house.
News Roundup
Torah Scroll Desecrated In Vandalism at George Washington University Frat House
Shaun McConnon
News Roundup
Roanoke College Receives Largest Cash Donation In 179-Year History From Alumnus
Software Developer Gdfcda86c4 1920
Community Colleges
Microsoft to Provide Cybersecurity Training, Scholarships For U.S. Community Colleges
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director Health Professions Advising
Northwestern University
Dean, College of Nursing
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor in African American Folklore a
Georgia State U. Department of English
Assistant Professor of Accounting
Pacific University
Director, Grants
Heartland Community College
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Jackson State University's president, Thomas K. Hudson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More