Northwestern University Passes Resolution Increasing Access to All-Gender Bathrooms

Northwestern University will increase access to all-gender bathrooms following a resolution passed by the faculty senate with a 96% majority vote, reports The Daily Northwestern. The decision comes following years of student activism and two years after the university’s Gender Queer, Non-Binary and Trans Task Force made the recommendation.

Per the resolution, the university will update campus maps to show the location of all-gender restrooms; convert single-occupancy bathrooms to all-gender bathrooms; and create a strategy to establish additional all-gender restrooms in places currently lacking them.

Northwestern added its first all-gender restroom in Norris University Center in 2014.