Penn State Fellowship Program Aims To Build Leaders in DEI

Penn State has created a new fellowship, the Equity Leadership Fellows Program, designed to help faculty develop as diversity, equity and inclusion leaders.

Launched this past summer, the program has fellows work with and learn from senior faculty mentors, the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity and senior-level DEI administrators. Dr. Laura Leites, associate research professor of quantitative forest ecology, will be the program’s inaugural fellow.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as the inaugural Equity Leadership fellow,” Leites said. “This is a great opportunity to expand and strengthen my qualifications by working alongside amazing mentors. I am looking forward to contributing to making Penn State a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive place where everyone feels at home.”