CDC Hosts Virtual Recruitment Event for HBCU Students

Rebecca Kelliher
Nov 5, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will hold a virtual recruiting event this Tuesday, November 9, for students and recent graduates of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The event is called "Noted. Building on the Legacy of HBCUs in Public Health."

"Historically Black colleges and universities are a source of achievement, pride, and pivotal impact for all Americans, and the talent afforded specifically from HBCU graduates in our workforce is imperative to ensure health equity in our science and interventions as we address the impacts of racism and social determinants on health," said Dr. Celeste Philip, CDC's deputy director for non-infectious diseases and a Howard University alumna. 

Event attendees will learn about the CDC's fellowship programs and the importance of having HBCU students and alumni in the agency's workforce. Congresswoman Alma Adams, founder and co-chair of the Congressional bipartisan caucus on HBCUs, will speak at the event as well.

"CDC is committed to strengthening partnerships with HBCUs to recruit the next generation of scientists and leaders, so that we remain a pinnacle in public health," added Philip.

