Loyola Undergrads Can Now Work Toward a Master's of Public Health at Tulane While Completing Their Bachelor's

An articulation agreement between The Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and Loyola University of New Orleans will allow qualified undergraduate students at Loyola to begin working toward a master of public health degrees at Tulane while still completing their bachelor's degrees at Loyola.

Loyola University PhotoEligible Loyola students will be able to apply in the spring of their junior year or the fall of their senior year and won't need to submit scores from the Graduate Record Examination (GRE). If accepted into one of Tulane's 13 master of public health (MPH) programs, Loyola students can begin taking courses at Tulane that will be applicable to both their bachelor's degree and MPH.

“Establishing this collaboration between Tulane and Loyola makes sense for both institutions,” said Dr. Thomas LaVeist, dean of the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane. “There is a need for qualified public health practitioners in the state of Louisiana, which has many pressing health challenges, such having the highest HIV prevalence rate of any state in the country, high rates of cancer and heart disease, and being on the frontlines of the health impacts of climate change. Not to mention the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our state. This agreement will help more students get the credentials they need to be effective leaders in the ever-changing public health landscape.”



