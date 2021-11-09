Loyola Undergrads Can Now Work Toward a Master's of Public Health at Tulane While Completing Their Bachelor's

Jessica Ruf
Nov 9, 2021

An articulation agreement between The Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and Loyola University of New Orleans will allow qualified undergraduate students at Loyola to begin working toward a master of public health degrees at Tulane while still completing their bachelor's degrees at Loyola.

New Public Health Major Minor Content Tout With Image 1920x1620 2 0Loyola University PhotoEligible Loyola students will be able to apply in the spring of their junior year or the fall of their senior year and won't need to submit scores from the Graduate Record Examination (GRE). If accepted into one of Tulane's 13 master of public health (MPH) programs, Loyola students can begin taking courses at Tulane that will be applicable to both their bachelor's degree and MPH.

“Establishing this collaboration between Tulane and Loyola makes sense for both institutions,” said Dr. Thomas LaVeist, dean of the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane. “There is a need for qualified public health practitioners in the state of Louisiana, which has many pressing health challenges, such having the highest HIV prevalence rate of any state in the country, high rates of cancer and heart disease, and being on the frontlines of the health impacts of climate change. Not to mention the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our state. This agreement will help more students get the credentials they need to be effective leaders in the ever-changing public health landscape.”


Read Next
Macy's Department Store New York Usa Panoramio
News Roundup
Macy’s Joins Growing List of Companies Offering Educational Perks in Hopes of Attracting Workers
November 9, 2021
Related Stories
Aneesh Sohoni
Latest News
Wrap-Around Supports from One Million Degrees Increases 3 Year Associate's Degree Graduation Rate
Blue laundry detergent was dumped on a Torah scroll in a vandalism incident at a George Washington University frat house.
News Roundup
Torah Scroll Desecrated In Vandalism at George Washington University Frat House
Shaun McConnon
News Roundup
Roanoke College Receives Largest Cash Donation In 179-Year History From Alumnus
Software Developer Gdfcda86c4 1920
Community Colleges
Microsoft to Provide Cybersecurity Training, Scholarships For U.S. Community Colleges
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Urban & Environmental Health, Professor/Associate
Rutgers, Bloustein Sch, of Planning/Public Policy
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Vice President of Finance and Operations
Lane Community College
Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Student
University of Evansville
Director of Academic Success and Persistence
Medaille College
Business Administration Accounting Instructor
University of South Carolina Beaufort
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Jackson State University's president, Thomas K. Hudson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs