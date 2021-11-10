The University of Notre Dame is the latest school to build a dedicated campus center for its diversity and inclusion programs and resources. According to the university, its number of underrepresented races or ethnicities has more than doubled in the past two decades.

Located in a remodeled space within the university's LaFortune Student Center, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion will serve as a hub for the Multicultural Student Programs and Services, the Office of Student Enrichment and the Gender Relations Center.

“Our goal is to ensure that all of our students experience a true sense of inclusion and belonging at Notre Dame,” University President Rev. John I. Jenkins said. “The creation of a visible and inviting place at the heart of our campus where students can gather, discuss issues that are important to them and access resources that enhance their Notre Dame experience represents an important step forward.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers — a professional services firm and a top employer of Notre Dame graduates — has contributed a $1 million gift to help underwrite programmatic elements for the center.



