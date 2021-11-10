Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson Now Chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ Board of Directors

With more than 30 years of higher education experience, Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson has officially assumed the chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ (AASCU) Board of Directors.

Since 2015, Teniente-Matson has been president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Under her leadership, the school has transformed into a comprehensive master’s university, achieved designation as a Hispanic serving institution and has implemented student learning and degree attainment initiatives, especially for first-generation students.

"We are thrilled that Cynthia Teniente-Matson will be leading AASCU’s board of directors,” said AASCU President Dr. Mildred García. “Her broad experience in higher education administration, as well as her commitment to issues related to diversity, equity, inclusion, will be an asset to AASCU’s efforts to expand student access, success and opportunity.”

A 2014 graduate of AASCU’s Executive Leadership Academy, Teniente-Matson previously served as treasurer of AASCU’s Board of Directors. She holds a bachelor’s from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, an M.B.A. from the University of Alaska Anchorage and an Ed.D. from Fresno State University.

“I am honored to serve as the next chair of AASCU’s Board of Directors and to work with the nearly 400 AASCU member universities and colleges,” said Teniente-Matson. “Together we work to raise awareness and continue to champion public policy. Our collective impact enables the economic mobility of the communities we serve through student access and success while identifying collaborative solutions for the challenges of our day.”