Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson Now Chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ Board of Directors

Jessica Ruf
Nov 10, 2021

With more than 30 years of higher education experience, Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson has officially assumed the chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ (AASCU) Board of Directors.

Dr. Cynthia Teniente-MatsonDr. Cynthia Teniente-MatsonSince 2015, Teniente-Matson has been president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Under her leadership, the school has transformed into a comprehensive master’s university, achieved designation as a Hispanic serving institution and has implemented student learning and degree attainment initiatives, especially for first-generation students.

"We are thrilled that Cynthia Teniente-Matson will be leading AASCU’s board of directors,” said AASCU President Dr. Mildred García. “Her broad experience in higher education administration, as well as her commitment to issues related to diversity, equity, inclusion, will be an asset to AASCU’s efforts to expand student access, success and opportunity.”

A 2014 graduate of AASCU’s Executive Leadership Academy, Teniente-Matson previously served as treasurer of AASCU’s Board of Directors. She holds a bachelor’s from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, an M.B.A. from the University of Alaska Anchorage and an Ed.D. from Fresno State University.

“I am honored to serve as the next chair of AASCU’s Board of Directors and to work with the nearly 400 AASCU member universities and colleges,” said Teniente-Matson. “Together we work to raise awareness and continue to champion public policy. Our collective impact enables the economic mobility of the communities we serve through student access and success while identifying collaborative solutions for the challenges of our day.”

Read Next
Mcpherson
News Roundup
Following a Distinguished Career, APLU President Peter McPherson Will Retire in September 2022
November 10, 2021
Related Stories
Aneesh Sohoni
Latest News
Wrap-Around Supports from One Million Degrees Increases 3 Year Associate's Degree Graduation Rate
Blue laundry detergent was dumped on a Torah scroll in a vandalism incident at a George Washington University frat house.
News Roundup
Torah Scroll Desecrated In Vandalism at George Washington University Frat House
Shaun McConnon
News Roundup
Roanoke College Receives Largest Cash Donation In 179-Year History From Alumnus
Software Developer Gdfcda86c4 1920
Community Colleges
Microsoft to Provide Cybersecurity Training, Scholarships For U.S. Community Colleges
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Academic Success and Persistence
Medaille College
Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Student
University of Evansville
Vice President of Finance and Operations
Lane Community College
Morris Endowed Professor of Journalism
Texas Tech University
Business Administration Accounting Instructor
University of South Carolina Beaufort
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Connection to Place, Belonging, & Security for Native Students in STEM: Meet Geoscientist Dr. Wendy F. Smythe, of the Alaska Native Xáadas (Haida)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More