New Jersey's Seton Hall University Receives $7M From Alumnus

Jessica Ruf
Nov 12, 2021

Seton Hall University in New Jersey has received an additional $2 million from alumnus and board chair emeritus Patrick M. Murray and his wife Mary Ann Pfaff Murray, who recently donated $5 million as well. Their latest gift will help fund the upcoming construction of a new basketball practice facility on campus.

Visit 3“Pat and Mary Ann show us what can happen when you combine loyalty, vision, and action,” said Dr. Joseph E. Nyre, Seton Hall's president. “Pat entered Seton Hall as a first-generation college student, worked hard, and achieved extraordinary professional success. He and Mary Ann have come back to help the next generation by investing in students, faculty, academics, athletics, and facilities. We are tremendously grateful for their investment in the future of Seton Hall and our students.”

The Murrays have a history of philanthropy at Seton Hall, having previously provided funding to need-based and merit-based scholarships, an endowed faculty position, athletics programming and capital projects.

“Providing funds to support our neediest students has the greatest impact on our Catholic mission and our student outcomes,” said Dr. Alyssa McCloud, senior vice president of enrollment management. “Supporting need-based scholarships ensures that the most vulnerable students are given the academic and financial support they need to ensure they can graduate from Seton Hall. We are grateful to the Murrays for helping us fulfill this mission.”

After earning his accounting degree from Seton Hall, Murray served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966 before finding an accounting position and climbing ranks through multiple corporations. Before retiring in 2007, he was serving as chairman of the board and chief executive officer at Dresser, an energy infrastructure and oilfield products and services company.

