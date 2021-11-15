Steve and Marjorie Harvey Join Robert F. Smith's Student Freedom Initiative, Amplify Importance of HBCUs

Television personality Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie are supporting investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith's Student Freedom Initiative, which strives to improve economic mobility for Black students who are disproportionately affected by student loans, reports NEWSONE.

“Access to quality, affordable higher education is one of the most important steps our community can take towards achieving racial equity,” Steve Harvey said in a statement. “Our foundation [The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation] is proud to support the work of Robert F. Smith and the Student Freedom Initiative to highlight the outstanding job done by HBCUs and other MSIs to elevate the social and economic mobility of our students to achieve their greatest potential via this enduring, scalable solution.”

According to NEWSONE, the couple will "amplify the importance of HBCUs, further advocacy efforts around addressing the racial wealth gap and enlist partners who can assist in evoking transformative change."



