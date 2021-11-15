ETS Adds Another Educational Technology Company, Kira Talent, to Its Portfolio

ETS (Educational Testing Service) has acquired a majority stake in the Toronto-based company Kira Talent, a holistic admissions platform that will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ETS. The deal was led by ETS Strategic Capital, the private equity investment and merger and acquisition execution arm for ETS, its subsidiaries and its partners.

"Kira Talent's offerings will serve as a well-suited addition to our Global Higher Education portfolio for which a sharp, intentional focus on holistic admissions has always been at the forefront," said Dr. Alberto Acereda, associate vice president of global higher education at ETS. "We look forward to playing an integral role in their continued success in delivering high-quality, equitable education opportunities to all learners as they advance in their learning journeys."

According to Kira Talent's website, its platform combines "on-demand, timed video and timed written assessments with existing admissions requirements."

Its acquisition marks the thirteenth "EdTech" company added to ETS' portfolio, reports IBL News. The other twelve include ApplyBoard, Capti, Ciee, CollegeKekho, Degreed, EdAgree, GradSchoolMatch, MPowerFinancing, OpenClassrooms, Pipplet, Pymetrics and Vericant.



