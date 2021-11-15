UNCF Kicks Off First Annual Social Justice Week

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) kicked off its first annual "Social Justice Week" today. Open to all HBCU students, alumni, faculty and friends, the week includes virtual events and activities meant to spark dialogue and understanding.

More specifically, the week aims to create "opportunities for learning and engagement on how communities can break down and overcome the deep-seated structural inequalities, all through the lens of people’s experiences and opportunities locally and nationally," states UNCF.

Daily virtual events include:



"The HBCU Summit: An Engaging Conversation About Issues Students Have Faced Over the Last Year" on Nov. 16th at 7 p.m. ET

"Beyond the Glamor: Addressing Micro-Aggressions and Bias in the Fashion Industry" on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

"This Is America: Addressing Why Your Voice and Your Activism Matters" on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

“These events during social justice week are an example of how HBCUs lead in this space,” said Lodriguez Murray, UNCF’s senior vice president of public policy and government affairs. “As we look ahead, we will continue to seek out opportunities and provide events to educate and raise awareness to help show the need economic equity for underserved communities around the world via the intersection of social justice and HBCUs—an intersection that has changed our world will continue to do so."

·