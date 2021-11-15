UNCF Kicks Off First Annual Social Justice Week

Jessica Ruf
Nov 15, 2021

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) kicked off its first annual "Social Justice Week" today. Open to all HBCU students, alumni, faculty and friends, the week includes virtual events and activities meant to spark dialogue and understanding.

More specifically, the week aims to create "opportunities for learning and engagement on how communities can break down and overcome the deep-seated structural inequalities, all through the lens of people’s experiences and opportunities locally and nationally," states UNCF.

Daily virtual events include:

  • Uncf Meta Yo Flame"The Black Effect: Addressing the Importance of Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy" on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
  • "The HBCU Summit: An Engaging Conversation About Issues Students Have Faced Over the Last Year" on Nov. 16th at 7 p.m. ET
  • "Beyond the Glamor: Addressing Micro-Aggressions and Bias in the Fashion Industry" on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET
  • "This Is America: Addressing Why Your Voice and Your Activism Matters" on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

“These events during social justice week are an example of how HBCUs lead in this space,” said Lodriguez Murray, UNCF’s senior vice president of public policy and government affairs. “As we look ahead, we will continue to seek out opportunities and provide events to educate and raise awareness to help show the need economic equity for underserved communities around the world via the intersection of social justice and HBCUs—an intersection that has changed our world will continue to do so."

· 

Read Next
Sfi Social
News Roundup
Steve and Marjorie Harvey Join Robert F. Smith's Student Freedom Initiative, Amplify Importance of HBCUs
November 15, 2021
Related Stories
Ets Logo 300x178
News Roundup
ETS Adds Another Educational Technology Company, Kira Talent, to Its Portfolio
Aneesh Sohoni
Latest News
Wrap-Around Supports from One Million Degrees Increases 3 Year Associate's Degree Graduation Rate
Blue laundry detergent was dumped on a Torah scroll in a vandalism incident at a George Washington University frat house.
News Roundup
Torah Scroll Desecrated In Vandalism at George Washington University Frat House
Shaun McConnon
News Roundup
Roanoke College Receives Largest Cash Donation In 179-Year History From Alumnus
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professor (all ranks) in Algal Technology
Arizona State University
Assistant Professor, Food & Agricultural Economics
University of Minnesota
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate VP, Client Services & Employee Relations
University of Southern California
Dean of Eccles School of Business
University of Utah
Dean, Rockefeller Coll. of Public Affairs & Policy
University at Albany
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Connection to Place, Belonging, & Security for Native Students in STEM: Meet Geoscientist Dr. Wendy F. Smythe, of the Alaska Native Xáadas (Haida)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More