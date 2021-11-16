Hampton University’s Marching Band to Participate in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jessica Ruf
Nov 16, 2021

Hampton University's marching band will help usher in the holidays by performing in the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. This will mark the Marching Force's first appearance in the parade.

42852332 2073310159402613 3916292154204356608 OVirginia-based and historically Black, the Marching Force is one of nine bands chosen from more than 100 submissions nationwide. According to the Macy’s Parade Band Committee, bands are selected based upon "stage presence as well as musical and marching abilities."

“‘The Marching Force is an elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who are academically accomplished. This opportunity will allow Hampton University to once again shine on the world-wide stage in front of the millions in attendance and others watching from across the globe,” said Hampton University's president, Dr. William R. Harvey. “Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Jones, The Marching Force continues to uphold THE Standard of Excellence as being one of the best marching bands in the nation.”

The other eight bands chosen for this year's parade include those from The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (Austin, TX), Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg, IN), Centerville High School (Dayton, OH), Lincoln Way High School (Frankfort, IL), Macy’s Great American Marching Band (United States), NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY), Trabuco Hills High School (Mission Viejo, CA), Union High School (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL).

This year's bands were originally chosen for the 2020 parade, but their invitations were deferred to this year due to the pandemic. After scaling down events last year, the Macy's parade is returning to its traditional format with live spectators.

Read Next
People G84b64d295 1920
News Roundup
McDonald's and TMCF Award $500,000 in Scholarships to HBCU Students Struggling With Stress
November 16, 2021
Related Stories
Vaccine G088941060 1920
COVID-19
Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House
Ets Logo 300x178
News Roundup
ETS Adds Another Educational Technology Company, Kira Talent, to Its Portfolio
Aneesh Sohoni
Latest News
Wrap-Around Supports from One Million Degrees Increases 3 Year Associate's Degree Graduation Rate
Blue laundry detergent was dumped on a Torah scroll in a vandalism incident at a George Washington University frat house.
News Roundup
Torah Scroll Desecrated In Vandalism at George Washington University Frat House
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professor (all ranks) in Algal Technology
Arizona State University
Associate VP, Client Services & Employee Relations
University of Southern California
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Dean of Eccles School of Business
University of Utah
Dean, Rockefeller Coll. of Public Affairs & Policy
University at Albany
Dean, Stamps School of Art & Design
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Connection to Place, Belonging, & Security for Native Students in STEM: Meet Geoscientist Dr. Wendy F. Smythe, of the Alaska Native Xáadas (Haida)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More