McDonald's and TMCF Award $500,000 in Scholarships to HBCU Students Struggling With Stress

Jessica Ruf
Nov 16, 2021

In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), McDonald's is awarding $500,000 in scholarships to 35 students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The fast food chain says it wants to alleviate mental health struggles among Black students, citing its own survey in which three out of four Black college students reported struggling with symptoms of anxiety or depression.

People G84b64d295 1920According to McDonald's, its survey also found that more than 72% of respondents said they would have liked to speak to a mental health professional, but didn't, and 46% said it was too difficult to find a mental health professional they felt comfortable with. To help fill that counseling gap, the fast food chain is also providing lifetime memberships to Shine, a minority-owned stress and anxiety management app.

"We take seriously the opportunity we have to help our future Black leaders succeed," said Marty Gillis, New Jersey McDonald's owner/operator and national diversity marketing committee lead. "The intense and sustained financial and emotional challenges of the past two years have been difficult for many Black students, which is why McDonald's and our Owner/Operators are committed to meeting them where they are by providing resources and support, in addition to scholarships."

McDonald's and TMCF created the McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program in 2020 to help HBCU students continue their education amid COVID-19. Since its creation, more than one million in scholarships has been awarded to HBCU students.


Related Stories
Vaccine G088941060 1920
COVID-19
Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House
Ets Logo 300x178
News Roundup
ETS Adds Another Educational Technology Company, Kira Talent, to Its Portfolio
Aneesh Sohoni
Latest News
Wrap-Around Supports from One Million Degrees Increases 3 Year Associate's Degree Graduation Rate
Blue laundry detergent was dumped on a Torah scroll in a vandalism incident at a George Washington University frat house.
News Roundup
Torah Scroll Desecrated In Vandalism at George Washington University Frat House
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professor (all ranks) in Algal Technology
Arizona State University
Assistant Professor, Food & Agricultural Economics
University of Minnesota
Dean, Rockefeller Coll. of Public Affairs & Policy
University at Albany
Associate VP, Client Services & Employee Relations
University of Southern California
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Dean, Stamps School of Art & Design
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Connection to Place, Belonging, & Security for Native Students in STEM: Meet Geoscientist Dr. Wendy F. Smythe, of the Alaska Native Xáadas (Haida)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More