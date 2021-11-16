UNCF and Diverse to Host Twitter Discussion on HBCUs and Social Mobility on Nov. 18

Nov 16, 2021

Black education leaders and speakers will discuss the United Negro College Fund's (UNCF) new report "HBCUs Transforming Generations: Social Mobility Outcomes for HBCU Alumni" this Thursday, Nov. 18, in a Twitter chat hosted by UNCF's Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education. Dr. Nadrea Nkoku, interim director of the Frederick D. Patterson  Research Institute, and Dr. Jamal Watson, a professor of communications at Trinity Washington University and contributor to Diverse, will moderate the discussion. 

Open to the public from 1 to 2 p.m. ET, the Twitter chat's panelists will include:

  • Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF
  • Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president, Benedict College
  • Jessmine Cornelius, program coordinator, UNCF Institute for Capacity Building and HBCU alumna, Prairie View A&M University
  • Dr. Charlie Nelms, HBCU advocate and higher education consultant
  • Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president, Dillard University

UNCF and Diverse can be found on Twitter through the handles @UNCF and @Diverseissues.


