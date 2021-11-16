Black education leaders and speakers will discuss the United Negro College Fund's (UNCF) new report "HBCUs Transforming Generations: Social Mobility Outcomes for HBCU Alumni" this Thursday, Nov. 18, in a Twitter chat hosted by UNCF's Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education. Dr. Nadrea Nkoku, interim director of the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute, and Dr. Jamal Watson, a professor of communications at Trinity Washington University and contributor to Diverse, will moderate the discussion.

Open to the public from 1 to 2 p.m. ET, the Twitter chat's panelists will include:

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president, Benedict College

Jessmine Cornelius, program coordinator, UNCF Institute for Capacity Building and HBCU alumna, Prairie View A&M University

Dr. Charlie Nelms, HBCU advocate and higher education consultant

Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president, Dillard University

UNCF and Diverse can be found on Twitter through the handles @UNCF and @Diverseissues.



