Washington University in St. Louis Names Dr. Vijay Ramani Vice Provost for Graduate Education

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Nov 17, 2021

Dr. Vijay Ramani, the newly appointed vice provost of graduate education at Washington University in St. LouisDr. Vijay Ramani, the newly appointed vice provost of graduate education at Washington University in St. LouisWashington University in St. LouisWashington University in St. Louis appointed Dr. Vijay Ramani, the Roma B. and Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor of Environment and Energy at the university, to be the vice provost for graduate education beginning on January 1, 2022.

"I'm pleased that Vijay Ramani will take on this role at a time when we are restructuring the Graduate School and focusing on graduate and professional education as a key topic in our strategic planning process," said Dr. Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the university. "I'm confident he will bring innovative ideas and commitment to overseeing the management and quality of all PhD-granting programs as well as advancing the diversity and inclusiveness in graduate admissions, education, and student support."

As the vice provost for graduate education, Ramani will advise the provost on graduate education trends, programming and policy, as well as ways to collaborate with other schools across the University. His responsibilities also include improving the graduate program's support for historically underrepresented students and faculty.

"Envisioning and achieving distinctive and inclusive excellence at scale in graduate education is critical to fulfilling the University's mission as well as to further elevating our reputation through regional, national, and global impact," said Ramani. "I look forward to working in close partnership with University leadership, faculty, staff and students to advance graduate education across campus."

In 2016, Ramani first joined the University's McKelvey School of Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. His research interests include renewable and sustainable energy technologies. Ramani also holds a visiting professorship at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He has received several honors, such as a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation.

Related Stories
Vaccine G088941060 1920
COVID-19
Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House
Ets Logo 300x178
News Roundup
ETS Adds Another Educational Technology Company, Kira Talent, to Its Portfolio
Aneesh Sohoni
Latest News
Wrap-Around Supports from One Million Degrees Increases 3 Year Associate's Degree Graduation Rate
Blue laundry detergent was dumped on a Torah scroll in a vandalism incident at a George Washington University frat house.
News Roundup
Torah Scroll Desecrated In Vandalism at George Washington University Frat House
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate VP, Client Services & Employee Relations
University of Southern California
Dean, Rockefeller Coll. of Public Affairs & Policy
University at Albany
Assistant Professor, Food & Agricultural Economics
University of Minnesota
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Professor (all ranks) in Algal Technology
Arizona State University
Dean, Stamps School of Art & Design
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Connection to Place, Belonging, & Security for Native Students in STEM: Meet Geoscientist Dr. Wendy F. Smythe, of the Alaska Native Xáadas (Haida)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs