Washington University in St. Louis Names Dr. Vijay Ramani Vice Provost for Graduate Education

Washington University in St. LouisWashington University in St. Louis appointed Dr. Vijay Ramani, the Roma B. and Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor of Environment and Energy at the university, to be the vice provost for graduate education beginning on January 1, 2022.

"I'm pleased that Vijay Ramani will take on this role at a time when we are restructuring the Graduate School and focusing on graduate and professional education as a key topic in our strategic planning process," said Dr. Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the university. "I'm confident he will bring innovative ideas and commitment to overseeing the management and quality of all PhD-granting programs as well as advancing the diversity and inclusiveness in graduate admissions, education, and student support."

As the vice provost for graduate education, Ramani will advise the provost on graduate education trends, programming and policy, as well as ways to collaborate with other schools across the University. His responsibilities also include improving the graduate program's support for historically underrepresented students and faculty.

"Envisioning and achieving distinctive and inclusive excellence at scale in graduate education is critical to fulfilling the University's mission as well as to further elevating our reputation through regional, national, and global impact," said Ramani. "I look forward to working in close partnership with University leadership, faculty, staff and students to advance graduate education across campus."

In 2016, Ramani first joined the University's McKelvey School of Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. His research interests include renewable and sustainable energy technologies. Ramani also holds a visiting professorship at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He has received several honors, such as a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation.