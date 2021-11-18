$3.3M Gift to Help University of Miami Business Grad Students Enter the Workforce

Jessica Ruf
Nov 18, 2021

The University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School has received a $3.3 million donation from alumnus Andy Unanue through his late parent’s foundation, The Carmen and Joe Unanue Family Foundation.

Matched by the Herbert Callenge Endowment Gift Match for a total of $5 million, the gift will go toward supporting graduate students as they enter the workforce and advance their careers by funding networking opportunities, specialized training and participation in more national and international case competitions and student conferences.Unanuefamily Hero 940x529

“My parents always wanted to help educate people and prepare them for the real world so that they could get good jobs with which to provide for their families,” said Unanue, who gave the gift in his parents’ honor. “The gift will hopefully help prepare the students to get the jobs that they want and that they will be happy in, whether entering the workforce or creating their own businesses.”

The gift is part of the University of Miami’s Ever Brighter: The Campaign for Our Next Century, which has a goal of raising $2.5 billion by 2025, which marks the university’s centennial. The university has raised more than $1.6 billion toward that goal.

