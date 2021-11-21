At Morgan State, NFL Launches Football Careers Prep Program, Data Analytics Initiative

Rebecca Kelliher
Nov 21, 2021

Lydell Sargeant, former NFL player and senior associate director for athletics at Morgan State UniversityLydell Sargeant, former NFL player and senior associate director for athletics at Morgan State UniversityIn partnership with Morgan State University, one of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the National Football League (NFL) is starting a football careers preparation program and data analytics initiative.

"The partnership is a prime example of both the NFL and Morgan State finding ways to improve access and opportunities for HBCU students," said Lydell Sargeant, former NFL player and senior associate director for athletics at Morgan State in Maryland. "Data analytics and data science are critical to our operation at Morgan and vital to the sports industry."

The program, which is called Campus Connection, will help Morgan students train for professional football administration careers. As part of the program, students will also have the chance to participate in the NFL Experienceship program, which provides students with networking opportunities at NFL events. Morgan is the fifth HBCU that the NFL has partnered with in its Campus Connection program.

Through Morgan's Center for the Study of Blockchain and FinTech at the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management, the data analytics initiative will offer students ways to conduct research in the business of sports, e-sports, FinTech, and similar areas.

