Experienced DEI Officer Dr. Warren Anderson Joins Bradley University in Illinois

Jessica Ruf
Nov 23, 2021

Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, has selected Dr. Warren Anderson to serve as its inaugural vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. 

Dr. Warren AndersonDr. Warren AndersonAnderson has served as the senior equity, diversity and inclusion officer for the University of Wisconsin System for the past 11 months, and was previously vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he led the creation of the Center for Racial and Restorative Justice.

Prior to joining Eau-Clauire, he was vice president for inclusion and diversity, Title IX coordinator and chief inclusion and diversity officer for Harrisburg Area Community College in Pennsylvania. In 2019, he earned the Association of Community College Trustees’ (national) Charles Kennedy Equity Award.

“It is an honor to be selected for this transformative role at one of the best universities in the Midwest,” said Anderson. "During my visit to the university, it was clear to me that the students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members want to be partners to make Bradley University one of the most culturally competent universities in the nation. While the development of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is just the first step in this process, I have every belief that this initial investment will serve the Bradley community for generations to come.”

Anderson holds a Doctor of Higher Education in administrative leadership from Widener University.

