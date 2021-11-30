15 Professors to Compete for $100,000 in First-Ever Jeorpardy! Professors Tournament

Professors from 15 colleges and universities nationwide will put their trivia skills to the test on the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! this December. While the show has previously had tournaments for full-time undergraduate students, this will be the first time Jeopardy! pits professors against one another.

Jeopardy!Hosted by actress Mayim Bialik, the 10-day Professors Tournament will begin on Monday, Dec. 6 and air on consecutive weeknights through Friday, Dec. 17, according to TV Line. The 15 professors will compete for a $100,000 grand prize as well as a spot in the show's upcoming Tournament of Champions.

The 15 competing professors include: