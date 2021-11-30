15 Professors to Compete for $100,000 in First-Ever Jeorpardy! Professors Tournament

Professors from 15 colleges and universities nationwide will put their trivia skills to the test on the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! this December. While the show has previously had tournaments for full-time undergraduate students, this will be the first time Jeopardy! pits professors against one another.
Jeopardy!Hosted by actress Mayim Bialik, the 10-day Professors Tournament will begin on Monday, Dec. 6 and air on consecutive weeknights through Friday, Dec. 17, according to TV Line. The 15 professors will compete for a $100,000 grand prize as well as a spot in the show's upcoming Tournament of Champions.
The 15 competing professors include:
- Dr. J.P. Allen, Professor of Business and Innovation at the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, CA
- Dr. Hester Blum, Professor of English at Penn State University in University Park, PA
- Dr. Sam Buttrey, Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA
- Dr. Marti Canipe, Professor of Elementary Science Education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ
- Dr. Lisa Dresner, Associate Professor of Writing Studies at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY
- Dr. Ramón Guerra, Associate Professor of English American Literature and Latino Studies at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Omaha, NE
- Gautam Hans, Associate Clinical Professor of Law at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville, TN
- Dr. John Harkless, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
- Dr. Ed Hashima, Professor of History at American River College in Sacramento, CA
- Dr. Gary Hollis, Professor of Chemistry at Roanoke College in Salem, VA
- Dr. Alisa Hove, Professor of Botany at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC
- Dr. Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders, Assistant Professor of U.S. and African American History at University of Colorado-Boulder in Boulder, CO
- Dr. Katie Reed, Associate Professor of Musicology at California State University-Fullerton in Fullerton, CA
- Dr. Deborah Steinberger, Associate Professor of French Literature at the University of Delaware in Newark, DE
- Dr. Julia Williams, Professor of English at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN
