15 Professors to Compete for $100,000 in First-Ever Jeorpardy! Professors Tournament

Jessica Ruf
Nov 30, 2021

Professors from 15 colleges and universities nationwide will put their trivia skills to the test on the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! this December. While the show has previously had tournaments for full-time undergraduate students, this will be the first time Jeopardy! pits professors against one another.

Jep38 Site Pt Carousel Banner SafezoneJeopardy!Hosted by actress Mayim Bialik, the 10-day Professors Tournament will begin on Monday, Dec. 6 and air on consecutive weeknights through Friday, Dec. 17, according to TV Line. The 15 professors will compete for a $100,000 grand prize as well as a spot in the show's upcoming Tournament of Champions. 

The 15 competing professors include:

  • Dr. J.P. Allen, Professor of Business and Innovation at the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, CA
  • Dr. Hester Blum, Professor of English at Penn State University in University Park, PA
  • Dr. Sam Buttrey, Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA
  • Dr. Marti Canipe, Professor of Elementary Science Education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ
  • Dr. Lisa Dresner, Associate Professor of Writing Studies at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY
  • Dr. Ramón Guerra, Associate Professor of English American Literature and Latino Studies at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Omaha, NE
  • Gautam Hans, Associate Clinical Professor of Law at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville, TN
  • Dr. John Harkless, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
  • Dr. Ed Hashima, Professor of History at American River College in Sacramento, CA
  • Dr. Gary Hollis, Professor of Chemistry at Roanoke College in Salem, VA
  • Dr. Alisa Hove, Professor of Botany at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC
  • Dr. Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders, Assistant Professor of U.S. and African American History at University of Colorado-Boulder in Boulder, CO
  • Dr. Katie Reed, Associate Professor of Musicology at California State University-Fullerton in Fullerton, CA
  • Dr. Deborah Steinberger, Associate Professor of French Literature at the University of Delaware in Newark, DE
  • Dr. Julia Williams, Professor of English at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN

Read Next
Images
News Roundup
Arizona State Students Demand Administration Unenroll Kyle Rittenhouse from Online Classes
November 30, 2021
Related Stories
Images
News Roundup
Arizona State Students Demand Administration Unenroll Kyle Rittenhouse from Online Classes
Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irwin and her grandfather, Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois in 1959.
Latest News
Only Grandchild of Civil Rights Icon Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois Dies at 89
Vaccine G088941060 1920
COVID-19
Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House
Ets Logo 300x178
News Roundup
ETS Adds Another Educational Technology Company, Kira Talent, to Its Portfolio
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Winegarden Endowed Professor, UM-Flint, CIT
University of Michigan - Flint
DEAN OF THE COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES
Whitworth University
College of Innovation & Technology, Professor
University of Michigan - Flint
Senior Leadership Giving Officer
Brown University
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Supporting Diverse Professionals in Higher Education with Chris Moody - Executive Director, American College Personnel Association (ACPA)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More