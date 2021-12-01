American Bar Association Green-Lights Use of GRE in Lieu of the LSAT in Law School Admissions

Jessica Ruf
Dec 1, 2021

The American Bar Association (ABA) officially approves of law schools accepting Graduate Record Examination (GRE) scores from applicants in lieu of Law School Admission Test (LSAT) scores.Test G2eec39098 1920

The ABA council voted in favor of the change during a closed session on Nov. 19, in which it discussed Standard 503, which requires that law schools use a "valid and reliable" admission test. The council's decision does not require further approval from any other ABA body.

“Overall, we are glad the ABA has finally made a ruling on this issue, which will bring some much-needed clarity to both law schools and prospective students—keeping prospective students in limbo was particularly unfortunate,” said Jeff Thomas, executive director of legal programs at the test prep company Kaplan, according to ABA Journal. However, he added that it could take a few admissions cycles to determine the impact of the ABA's approval.

Previously, only a minority of law schools were accepting GRE scores, but with the official green light from ABA, that may change — a win for the Educational Testing Service (ETS), which administers the exam.


Read Next
S keith Hargrove(1) (1)
News Roundup
Engineering Dean at Tennessee State Joins Tuskegee as Provost and VP of Academic Affairs
December 1, 2021
Related Stories
Images
News Roundup
Arizona State Students Demand Administration Unenroll Kyle Rittenhouse from Online Classes
Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irwin and her grandfather, Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois in 1959.
Latest News
Only Grandchild of Civil Rights Icon Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois Dies at 89
Vaccine G088941060 1920
COVID-19
Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House
Ets Logo 300x178
News Roundup
ETS Adds Another Educational Technology Company, Kira Talent, to Its Portfolio
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Research Development
Cornell University
Senior Leadership Giving Officer
Brown University
DEAN OF THE COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES
Whitworth University
College of Innovation & Technology, Professor
University of Michigan - Flint
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Winegarden Endowed Professor, UM-Flint, CIT
University of Michigan - Flint
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Coppin State University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Supporting Diverse Professionals in Higher Education with Chris Moody - Executive Director, American College Personnel Association (ACPA)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More