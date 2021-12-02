WVU Faculty Senate Plan to Hold Vote of No-Confidence in President, Provost

Walter Hudson
Dec 2, 2021

The West Virginia University Faculty Senate is set to introduce a resolution on a vote of no-confidence in WVU president Dr. E. Gordon Gee and provost Dr. Maryanne Reed.  

The resolution cites the administration’s refusal to issue a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate despite votes by faculty and students to do so.

It also alleges the administration has failed to engage in transparent, inclusive hiring practices, among other things.

Gee came under scrutiny last month after his name was included on a list of advisors for the University of Austin.

