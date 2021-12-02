New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter

Walter Hudson
Dec 2, 2021

New Mexico State University is offering anyone with a campus parking citation the chance to get out of their jam with some peanut butter.

The university will accept at least 80 ounces (2,270 grams) of peanut butter — the equivalent of five-six small jars — as payment for a citation for parking without a permit, officials said. 

Donations will be accepted through Friday at the parking and ID card services office inside the university’s bookstore on the Las Cruces campus. But donated peanut butter will only cover one citation per person. The deal does not apply to other parking citations and violations.

All the peanut butter will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry serving the campus community.

The university is already planning to do this again at the end of the semester next spring.

Related Stories
Dr. E. Gordon Gee
News Roundup
WVU Faculty Senate Plan to Hold Vote of No-Confidence in President, Provost
Images
News Roundup
Arizona State Students Demand Administration Unenroll Kyle Rittenhouse from Online Classes
Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irwin and her grandfather, Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois in 1959.
Latest News
Only Grandchild of Civil Rights Icon Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois Dies at 89
Vaccine G088941060 1920
COVID-19
Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Senior Leadership Giving Officer
Brown University
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
College of Innovation & Technology, Professor
University of Michigan - Flint
Director of Research Development
Cornell University
Winegarden Endowed Professor, UM-Flint, CIT
University of Michigan - Flint
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Alaska Native Success Initiative
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More