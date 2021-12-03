Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students

Jessica Ruf
Dec 3, 2021

Nearly 1,300 students at Florida's Polk State College can breathe a sigh of relief after the school announced it would cancel $1.2 million in student debt to ease financial burdens caused by COVID-19. Students enrolled between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will have any of their debts canceled.

Student Debt Relief 211201 03To cover the debt, the college is using part of the $18 million allocated to it through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). To date, the college says it has invested nearly $7.3 million of the funds and more than 4,000 students have received assistance.

“Polk State College recognizes that student debt is a barrier to advancement and has added to student and family burdens during the pandemic,” said Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti, president of Polk State. “The College is in the business of eliminating obstacles and opening pathways to improved quality of life. We view this as one more way to help students and our community move forward.”


