William & Mary Scholarship Honors General Colin Powell

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Dec 5, 2021

General Colin L. PowellGeneral Colin L. PowellAt William & Mary, a public research university in Virginia, a new scholarship has been created in honor of the late General Colin L. Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State, to support study abroad opportunities for students.

With $1 million from a William & Mary Foundation trustee who wishes to remain anonymous, the university will establish an endowed fund to award the Colin Powell Global Engagement Scholarship starting in the 2024-2025 academic year. At least six top students eager to study abroad will be scholarship recipients.

"Colin Powell dedicated his life to public service and to creating opportunities for young people," said Dr. Katherine A. Rowe, president of William & Mary. "His remarkable legacy lives on through this gift. The Powell scholarship will open doors for future leaders to gain the kind of transformative experience that comes from studying abroad."

Powell passed away on October 18 at the age of 84. He served as National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of State, becoming the first Black American to hold all three roles.  The scholarship also recognizes Powell's son, Michael K. Powell, for his contributions. Michael Powell recently ended his term as chair of the William & Mary Foundation and served on the Board of Visitors from 2001 to 2009.

"General Powell's service to our country and his faithfulness to the principles on which it was founded are an inspiration to us all," said the trustee and scholarship donor, who is an alumna. "I hope that students who receive this scholarship will learn from his example and from that of Michael Powell, who exemplifies so well what it means to be a leader both on the national level and at our beloved alma mater."

Read Next
Dr. Robert Farris Thompson, the late professor emeritus of African American studies and the former Colonel John Trumbull Professor of the History of Art at Yale University
News Roundup
In Memoriam: Dr. Robert Farris Thompson, Pioneering African and Afro-Atlantic Art Historian
December 5, 2021
Related Stories
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
New Mexico
News Roundup
New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter
Dr. E. Gordon Gee
News Roundup
WVU Faculty Senate Plan to Hold Vote of No-Confidence in President, Provost
Images
News Roundup
Arizona State Students Demand Administration Unenroll Kyle Rittenhouse from Online Classes
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Coppin State University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Alaska Native Success Initiative
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More