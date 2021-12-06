Institute for Higher Education Policy Announces New President

The Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP), a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and advocacy organization dedicated to college access and success, has named Mamie Voight its new president and CEO. After a national search, the Board of Directors of IHEP unanimously selected Voight.

"I am thrilled that we have selected a visionary, innovative, and inspiring leader to guide IHEP into its fourth decade," said Jacob Fraire, chair of IHEP's Board as well as president and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Colleges. "Mamie is committed to racial and socioeconomic equity, passionate about higher education's role in creating a more just society, and dedicated to inclusivity, diversity, rigor, collaboration, and teamwork."

Voight joined IHEP in 2013 and has been its interim president since February 2021 when Dr. Michelle Asha Cooper, IHEP's former president, became acting assistant secretary for postsecondary education and deputy assistant secretary for higher education programs at the U.S. Department of Education under the Biden administration.

"Having worked with Mamie for nearly a decade, I know her passion for higher education policy making and recognition of the potential of our higher education system to be an arbiter of social mobility and justice for marginalized populations," said Cooper, who had been IHEP's president from 2008 to January 2021.

While interim president for the last ten months, Voight additionally continued her position as IHEP's senior vice president for research and policy. Prior to IHEP, she served at The Education Trust, a nonprofit research and advocacy organization for educational equity based in Washington, D.C. She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering, and she earned a graduate degree in public policy.