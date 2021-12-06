Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans

Minnesota residents from low-income families may soon qualify for free tuition at Minneapolis's North Central University, thanks to its new scholarship The Minnesota Tuition Guarantee Scholarship Fund, reports Fox 9 news.

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, the full-tuition scholarship is open to incoming freshmen with at least a 3.25 GPA and from Minnesota families whose adjusted gross adjusted incomes are under $60,000. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years but does not cover room and board.

"We feel like ... that there will be a lot of stars out there, students who haven’t realized their college education yet, that will say ‘I need to step into this,’ that this will be a hand up that will be life-changing for hundreds of students," said Dr. Tim Hager, vice president of business and operations at North Central, a private Christian university with close to 1,000 students.



