Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans

Jessica Ruf
Dec 6, 2021

Minnesota residents from low-income families may soon qualify for free tuition at Minneapolis's North Central University, thanks to its new scholarship The Minnesota Tuition Guarantee Scholarship Fund, reports Fox 9 news.

Blog Go To College DowntownBeginning with the 2022-23 school year, the full-tuition scholarship is open to incoming freshmen with at least a 3.25 GPA and from Minnesota families whose adjusted gross adjusted incomes are under $60,000. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years but does not cover room and board.

"We feel like ... that there will be a lot of stars out there, students who haven’t realized their college education yet, that will say ‘I need to step into this,’ that this will be a hand up that will be life-changing for hundreds of students," said Dr. Tim Hager, vice president of business and operations at North Central, a private Christian university with close to 1,000 students.


Related Stories
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
New Mexico
News Roundup
New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter
Dr. E. Gordon Gee
News Roundup
WVU Faculty Senate Plan to Hold Vote of No-Confidence in President, Provost
Images
News Roundup
Arizona State Students Demand Administration Unenroll Kyle Rittenhouse from Online Classes
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Division Chief for General Internal Medicine
University of Texas at Austin
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
VP for Finance & Chief Financial Officer
Seton Hall University
Part-Time Faculty, CCEE
Iowa State University
Deputy Dean of the College for Academic Advising
Brown University
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Alaska Native Success Initiative
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More