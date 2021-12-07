Portland State Earns Racial Justice and Equity Program Award from Coalition of Urban Serving Universities

Portland State University has been named a Racial Justice and Equity Program Award Winner by the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU) for its ongoing efforts to hire and retain a diverse faculty and staff that reflects its student body. More specifically, the university is currently creating a leadership academy dedicated to the personal and professional development of employees from minoritized backgrounds.

Portland State UniversityAs an award winner, Portland State will receive a $20,000 grant from USU to further its efforts and will partner with local organizations to advance its work. The university will also work closely with USU over the course of 12 months to collect data, monitor progress, evaluate outcomes and disseminate project findings.

“We’re thrilled to select Portland State as a Racial Justice and Equity Award Winner,” said Melissa Rivas, assistant director at USU. “Diversity of staff and faculty is essential for a thriving university and we’re delighted Portland State is taking a leadership role in addressing equity gaps staff and faculty that are far too common across higher education.”

Portland State is the second winner of the competition after USU named the University of Texas at Arlington a Racial Justice and Equity Scholar in July. The third winner of the competition, which is open to the 39 public urban universities that are USU members, will be announced early next year.