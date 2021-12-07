Portland State Earns Racial Justice and Equity Program Award from Coalition of Urban Serving Universities

Jessica Ruf
Dec 7, 2021

Portland State University has been named a Racial Justice and Equity Program Award Winner by the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU) for its ongoing efforts to hire and retain a diverse faculty and staff that reflects its student body. More specifically, the university is currently creating a leadership academy dedicated to the personal and professional development of employees from minoritized backgrounds.

Campus Drone ShotPortland State UniversityAs an award winner, Portland State will receive a $20,000 grant from USU to further its efforts and will partner with local organizations to advance its work. The university will also work closely with USU over the course of 12 months to collect data, monitor progress, evaluate outcomes and disseminate project findings.

“We’re thrilled to select Portland State as a Racial Justice and Equity Award Winner,” said Melissa Rivas, assistant director at USU. “Diversity of staff and faculty is essential for a thriving university and we’re delighted Portland State is taking a leadership role in addressing equity gaps staff and faculty that are far too common across higher education.”

Portland State is the second winner of the competition after USU named the University of Texas at Arlington a Racial Justice and Equity Scholar in July. The third winner of the competition, which is open to the 39 public urban universities that are USU members, will be announced early next year.

Read Next
April Ryan with MSU Board of Regent Chair Congressman Kweisi Mfume (left) and MSU President David K. Wilson as she receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at Morgan Commencement Ceremony in 2017.
News Roundup
White House Correspondent April Ryan to Speak at Morgan State Commencement
December 7, 2021
Related Stories
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
New Mexico
News Roundup
New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Part-Time Faculty, CCEE
Iowa State University
Division Chief for General Internal Medicine
University of Texas at Austin
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
VP for Finance & Chief Financial Officer
Seton Hall University
DEAN THE COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Sam Houston State University
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Premium Employers
Coppin State University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Alaska Native Success Initiative
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More