Seven students from historically Black colleges or universities will receive $15,000 scholarships from McDonald's USA and media entrepreneur and journalist Roland S. Martin. The gifts are in celebration of the 115th anniversary of the oldest collegiate Black Greek-letter organization, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., of which Martin is a lifetime member.

“HBCUs and their students are vital to the fabric of our nation, and I will always champion for their success,” said Martin. “I’ve witnessed first-hand the financial struggle that impacts Black college students, especially those in their final semesters. So, I’m pleased to partner with McDonald’s and TMCF to celebrate my beloved fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, and provide a resource that will help Black students graduate.”

Scholarship applications open on Jan. 17, 2022 and are open to students who will be enrolled as a junior or senior at an HBCU and Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) member institution. In addition to the scholarship funds, recipients will also be given the opportunity to engage with McDonald’s executives who are working within their respective fields of study.