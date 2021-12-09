Vermont's Champlain College Appoints U of Virginia Dean as President

A dean at the University of Virginia will become the tenth president of Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.

Alejandro (“Alex”) Hernandez, who is currently dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies (SCPS) and vice provost of online learning at the University of Virginia (UVA), will begin his new role on June 6, 2022. Before joining UVA, he worked for the Charter School Growth Fund, a national education foundation. He previously served as an administrator for Portland Public Schools in Oregon and as an area superintendent for Aspire Public Schools in California.

"Hernandez’s family journeyed from Mexico and the Philippines, and, at each step of the way, education brought opportunity—through skilled trades, nursing certificates, public education credentials, and degrees," states a Champlain press release. "Seeking a meaningful yet less traditional path, Hernandez left a career in finance to become a high school math teacher in south Los Angeles and has worked in education ever since. His professional success is driven by his belief in the possibilities education can provide for students of all ages and walks of life."

He holds a bachelor's from Claremont McKenna College as well as an MBA and master's in education from Stanford University.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead Champlain College. This is a time when higher education is being challenged on all sides, yet we know education is the most powerful way for students to launch successful careers and lead meaning-filled lives," said Hernandez.



