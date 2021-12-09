Vermont's Champlain College Appoints U of Virginia Dean as President

Jessica Ruf
Dec 9, 2021

A dean at the University of Virginia will become the tenth president of Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.

Alejandro (“Alex”) HernandezAlejandro (“Alex”) HernandezAlejandro (“Alex”) Hernandez, who is currently dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies (SCPS) and vice provost of online learning at the University of Virginia (UVA), will begin his new role on June 6, 2022. Before joining UVA, he worked for the Charter School Growth Fund, a national education foundation. He previously served as an administrator for Portland Public Schools in Oregon and as an area superintendent for Aspire Public Schools in California.

"Hernandez’s family journeyed from Mexico and the Philippines, and, at each step of the way, education brought opportunity—through skilled trades, nursing certificates, public education credentials, and degrees," states a Champlain press release. "Seeking a meaningful yet less traditional path, Hernandez left a career in finance to become a high school math teacher in south Los Angeles and has worked in education ever since. His professional success is driven by his belief in the possibilities education can provide for students of all ages and walks of life."

He holds a bachelor's from Claremont McKenna College as well as an MBA and master's in education from Stanford University.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead Champlain College. This is a time when higher education is being challenged on all sides, yet we know education is the most powerful way for students to launch successful careers and lead meaning-filled lives," said Hernandez.


Read Next
Neeli Bendapudi
News Roundup
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi Will Be the First Woman and Person of Color to Serve as Penn State's President
December 9, 2021
Related Stories
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
New Mexico
News Roundup
New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
DEAN THE COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Sam Houston State University
Part-Time Faculty, CCEE
Iowa State University
VP for Finance & Chief Financial Officer
Seton Hall University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Deputy Dean of the College for Academic Advising
Brown University
Division Chief for General Internal Medicine
University of Texas at Austin
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
Coppin State University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
When Crisis Creates Opportunity with Dr. Clarence Lang, Penn State University
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs