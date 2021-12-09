Virginia's Hollins University Receives $75M, Sets Record for Largest Single Gift Given to Women's College

Jessica Ruf
Dec 9, 2021

Hollins University, one of the country's oldest higher education institutions for women, has received a record gift of $75 million from an anonymous alumna. TheMain Fall 1 gift is historic for numerous reasons: it is the largest gift ever received by a women's college, one of the largest single donations ever given to a college solely by a female donor and one of the largest given to a liberal arts college the size of Hollins.

Located in Roanoke, Virginia, Hollins University had less than 700 students enrolled, according to 2018–19 data.

"This gift is such a profound and powerful statement about the value of higher education for women," said Dr. Mary Dana Hinton, president of the university. "The transformational educational opportunities created by it will have a visible and sustained impact for generations of women to come at Hollins. Most of all, this generosity will enable future students who otherwise would not be able to attend college to access that opportunity."

Read Next
Neeli Bendapudi
News Roundup
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi Will Be the First Woman and Person of Color to Serve as Penn State's President
December 9, 2021
Related Stories
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
New Mexico
News Roundup
New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
VP for Finance & Chief Financial Officer
Seton Hall University
Part-Time Faculty, CCEE
Iowa State University
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Division Chief for General Internal Medicine
University of Texas at Austin
Deputy Dean of the College for Academic Advising
Brown University
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Csu Logo No Date
Coppin State University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
When Crisis Creates Opportunity with Dr. Clarence Lang, Penn State University
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More