Hollins University, one of the country's oldest higher education institutions for women, has received a record gift of $75 million from an anonymous alumna. The gift is historic for numerous reasons: it is the largest gift ever received by a women's college, one of the largest single donations ever given to a college solely by a female donor and one of the largest given to a liberal arts college the size of Hollins.

Located in Roanoke, Virginia, Hollins University had less than 700 students enrolled, according to 2018–19 data.

"This gift is such a profound and powerful statement about the value of higher education for women," said Dr. Mary Dana Hinton, president of the university. "The transformational educational opportunities created by it will have a visible and sustained impact for generations of women to come at Hollins. Most of all, this generosity will enable future students who otherwise would not be able to attend college to access that opportunity."