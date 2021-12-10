U of Michigan Employees Receive $1,500 Bonuses in Recognition of Working During COVID-19

In recognition for working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Michigan is giving employees a $1,500 bonus this month, announced university officials.

All regular non-temporary faculty and staff on the Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn Campuses campus are eligible for the bonuses, which are expected to be distributed by Dec. 13. The one-time bonus payments will benefit slightly more than 25,000 employees, costing approximately $37.6 million across all three campuses. It will be paid from university reserves, the school said.

“You have worked tirelessly both in person and remotely to assure the ongoing success of our university and its students,” U-M President Dr. Mark Schlissel wrote in an email to Ann Arbor campus staff. “And you’ve done so amid the stress and hardship that comes with living and working through a global pandemic. I sincerely thank you for being a part of the University of Michigan family. I am very proud to work alongside you.”

Michigan Medicine employees received a similar recognition payment earlier this year.



