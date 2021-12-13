Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Earns Bachelor's Degree from Texas Southern University

The Grammy winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University on Saturday, earning a bachelor of science degree in health administration, reports CNN.

Texas Southern UniversityThe 26-year-old artist told People magazine last year that, despite her fame, she decided to stay in school in honor of her late mother, who died in March 2019 following a battle with brain cancer, and in honor of her late grandmother, who was a teacher.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," she told People magazine last year. "She saw me going to school before she passed."

She also told that magazine that she'd still like to combine her degree with the money she's earned as a musician to open an assisted-living facility.

"I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, 'What can I do?'" she told People. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it."