Florida State's Dean of the College of Social Work Appointed Provost and Executive VP for Academic Affairs

Jessica Ruf
Dec 14, 2021

Florida State University has appointed Dr. James J. Clark as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs following an internal selection process. Clark has been serving as professor and dean of the College of Social Work since July 2015.

Dr. James ClarkDr. James Clark“Jim Clark is an innovative thinker, noted scholar and researcher and effective administrator,” Florida State University President Dr. Richard McCullough said. “His leadership experience, record of excellence and strategic vision make him the right choice to lead FSU’s academic enterprise. I’m looking forward to working closely with Jim to advance FSU’s strategic goals and continue our upward trajectory.”

As part of being provost, Clark will also serve as Florida State's chief academic officer, the second-highest ranking officer at the university.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs of Florida State University — a university community I’ve grown to love through my experiences as dean of the College of Social Work,” Clark said. “Through university-wide collaborations I’ve come to appreciate the deep levels of talent, collaboration and commitment across the university. I’m excited to work with President McCullough, and I’m confident that we will elevate FSU to even greater heights.”

Clark holds a doctorate in clinical social work from the University of Chicago.

