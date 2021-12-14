U of Texas's LBJ School Creates Office of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Jessica Ruf
Dec 14, 2021

The University of Texas at Austin's Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs has renamed its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. It will now be known as the Office of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) with civil rights scholar Dr. Peniel Joseph and community leader Estevan Delgado serving as its inaugural associate dean and director for JEDI, respectively.

Dr. Peniel Joseph and Estevan DelgadoDr. Peniel Joseph and Estevan DelgadoThe founding director of UT's Center for the Study of Race and Democracy (CSRD), Joseph will serve on the dean's executive leadership team to uphold the LBJ School's commitments to JEDI, focusing on "teaching a diverse student body, attracting and retaining diverse faculty, and refining curriculum and pedagogical innovations that better enable students to study, recognize and reduce discrimination and inequity."

Joseph is known as a thought leader within Black Power studies, Africana studies, women's and ethnic studies as well as political science. He is the author of the award-winning book The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

Delgado will work with Joseph and the Office of Student Affairs and Admissions to implement best practices across the LBJ School. He will also "oversee oversee a multipronged pipeline approach to recruiting underrepresented prospective students; design and curate thoughtful programming and town halls; and biannually evaluate JEDI progress across curriculum, composition and culture."

An alumnus of the LBJ School, Delgado previously managed the Hispanic Impact Fund.


Related Stories
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
New Mexico
News Roundup
New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Inaugural Dean
University of Missouri- Kansas City
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
President
North Dakota State College of Science
Communications Manager
Oberlin College
Senior Director of Strategic Communications
Gonzaga University
Associate Professor, American Indian Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
When Crisis Creates Opportunity with Dr. Clarence Lang, Penn State University
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs