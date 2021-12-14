Philander Smith College Receives Largest Single Donation in Its 144-Year History

Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, has received a $2.5 million gift for student scholarships. It is the largest single donation in the historically Black college's 144-year history.

Credit: Philander Smith College"My heart overflows with gratitude and amazement for the level of transformational generosity by our anonymous donor. This monumental donation will provide tremendous opportunities for our scholars who hail from every walk of life. This gesture not only effects the lives of our students, but communities across the nation,” said Dr. Roderick Smothers, Sr., president of Philander Smith College.

This is the second gift from the same anonymous donor, who previously gave $250,000 toward scholarships. The initial gift supported 100 juniors and seniors in the 2021-22 academic year. The school plans to distribute funds from the second gift to enrolled students in the spring semester.

“It is our season at Philander Smith College. After two years of trudging through a pandemic, social unrest and political change, we are beyond excited to be able to provide just what our scholars need to push through to the finish line,” said Smothers.







