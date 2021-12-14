Philander Smith College Receives Largest Single Donation in Its 144-Year History

Jessica Ruf
Dec 14, 2021

Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, has received a $2.5 million gift for student scholarships. It is the largest single donation in the historically Black college's 144-year history.

Students WalkingCredit: Philander Smith College"My heart overflows with gratitude and amazement for the level of transformational generosity by our anonymous donor. This monumental donation will provide tremendous opportunities for our scholars who hail from every walk of life. This gesture not only effects the lives of our students, but communities across the nation,” said Dr. Roderick Smothers, Sr., president of Philander Smith College. 

This is the second gift from the same anonymous donor, who previously gave $250,000 toward scholarships. The initial gift supported 100 juniors and seniors in the 2021-22 academic year. The school plans to distribute funds from the second gift to enrolled students in the spring semester.

“It is our season at Philander Smith College. After two years of trudging through a pandemic, social unrest and political change, we are beyond excited to be able to provide just what our scholars need to push through to the finish line,” said Smothers.



Related Stories
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
New Mexico
News Roundup
New Mexico State to Drop Parking Citations for Peanut Butter
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate Professor, American Indian Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Communications Manager
Oberlin College
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
President
North Dakota State College of Science
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
When Crisis Creates Opportunity with Dr. Clarence Lang, Penn State University
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More