Michigan's Grand Valley State Appoints First VP for Student Affairs

Dec 15, 2021

Michigan's Grand Valley State University has appointed its first vice president for student affairs. The current interim vice president for student affairs at Ohio University, Dr. Jennifer Hall-Jones, will step into the role. 

Dr. Jennifer Hall-JonesDr. Jennifer Hall-JonesIn a press release, GVSU President Dr. Philomena V. Mantella said Hall-Jones's focus on student well-being distinguished her from a national pool of candidates.

“Jenny has extensive experience working at all levels of student affairs,” Mantella said. “She has risen through the ranks at her current university, which gives her incredible depth. She is committed to inclusion and is an advocate for students, in keeping with our mission. Jenny is the ideal person to position our Student Affairs division to handle the challenges and complexities of campus life today and into the future.”

Mantella, who holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration, said she hopes her role with elevate student voices to the senior leadership team.



