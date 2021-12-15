Handshake, considered the largest career website geared toward college students seeking to launch their careers, has appointed Dr. Michael L. Lomax to its board of directors. Lomax is president and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the nation's largest private scholarship provider to minority students.

“Dr. Lomax’s leadership experience and values align with our ambitious mission to close the gap between education and employment in order to unlock a more equitable future,” said Garrett Lord, Handshake’s founder and CEO. “Together, we’re working to ensure that anyone—regardless of race, background or social capital—can start, restart or jumpstart their way into purposeful, high-paying careers.”

According to Handshake, roughly 1.2 million Black students -- of the platform's 18 million student and alumni users -- exchanged more than 10 million messages with employers in 2021.

“Ensuring that all students have equal access to social capital and economic security requires deep engagement from a cross-section of colleges, students and employers. Handshake is the only place where everyone comes together with the collective goal of democratizing career opportunity,” said Lomax. “I am thrilled to help Handshake build a more inclusive ecosystem that prepares students for the jobs of today and careers of tomorrow.”