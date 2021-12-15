Dr. Michael L. Lomax Appointed to Handshake's Board of Directors

Jessica Ruf
Dec 15, 2021

Handshake, considered the largest career website geared toward college students seeking to launch their careers, has appointed Dr. Michael L. Lomax to its board of directors. Lomax is president and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the nation's largest private scholarship provider to minority students.

Dr. Michael L. LomaxDr. Michael L. Lomax“Dr. Lomax’s leadership experience and values align with our ambitious mission to close the gap between education and employment in order to unlock a more equitable future,” said Garrett Lord, Handshake’s founder and CEO. “Together, we’re working to ensure that anyone—regardless of race, background or social capital—can start, restart or jumpstart their way into purposeful, high-paying careers.”

According to Handshake, roughly 1.2 million Black students -- of the platform's 18 million student and alumni users -- exchanged more than 10 million messages with employers in 2021.

“Ensuring that all students have equal access to social capital and economic security requires deep engagement from a cross-section of colleges, students and employers. Handshake is the only place where everyone comes together with the collective goal of democratizing career opportunity,” said Lomax. “I am thrilled to help Handshake build a more inclusive ecosystem that prepares students for the jobs of today and careers of tomorrow.”

 

Related Stories
Finger Gc8d7d6dc8 1280
News Roundup
$2.5M Grant Helps Fund Digital Forensics Research Hub for Several MSIs and HBCUs, Led by Florida International University
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Associate Professor, American Indian Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Senior Director of Strategic Communications
Gonzaga University
Inaugural Dean
University of Missouri- Kansas City
President
North Dakota State College of Science
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs