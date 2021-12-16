Pilot Program in Ohio Aims to Help Students With Stranded Credits

Jessica Ruf
Dec 16, 2021

Eight higher education institutions in Northeast Ohio are launching a pilot program intended to resolve stranded credits — credits former students have earned but can't access because they have an outstanding balance owed to their school, reports WKSU 89.7.

Tim Gouw 1 K9 T5 Yi Z2 Wu UnsplashPhoto by Tim Gouw on UnsplashOften, schools withhold transcripts as collateral until debts are paid, making it difficult for those students to continue their education and, in effect, obtain a wage that allows them to pay off those debts. Addressing that issue, the Ohio pilot program will allow students with debt to re-enroll at their original school or one of the other seven participating in the program. Participating schools include Cleveland State, Kent State, Stark State, the University of Akron, Lakeland Community College, Lorain Community College, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) and Youngstown State. 

“You often hear about how there are all these students who have some credits but no degree and that they’re really should be who we’re trying to recruit and come back to college, but often with that some credit and no degree, many of those students owe some money to their institution or college, so they’re really stuck,” said Stephanie Sutton, Stark State’s vice President of Enrollment Management Stephanie Sutton to WKSU 89.7.

Sutton added that the program may also have the institution pay off the students' debts for them or allow them to pay off some of their debt at a lower rate. 

Related Stories
Finger Gc8d7d6dc8 1280
News Roundup
$2.5M Grant Helps Fund Digital Forensics Research Hub for Several MSIs and HBCUs, Led by Florida International University
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Senior Director of Strategic Communications
Gonzaga University
President
North Dakota State College of Science
Inaugural Dean
University of Missouri- Kansas City
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate Professor, American Indian Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs