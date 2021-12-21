University of Southern Mississippi Professor Appointed President-Elect of State's Public Health Association

Jessica Ruf
Dec 21, 2021

An assistant professor of public health at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), Dr. Tanya T. Funchess, has been appointed president-elect of the Mississippi Public Health Association (MPHA).Dr. Tanya T. FunchessDr. Tanya T. Funchess

An MPHA member for more than 15 years, Funchess has most recently been serving as chair of the MPHA Health and Racial Equity Committee. Before joining USM's nursing faculty in 2018, she also spent 17 years serving in various roles at the Mississippi State Department of Health, including the office director for health equity.

“I am very honored and humbled to serve as President-elect for MPHA. I am excited to be working alongside public health professionals, decision-makers, health care leaders, academicians, faith-based organizations, and communities across this state from all walks of life, to improve the health of all Mississippians,” said Funchess.

A native of Mississippi, Funchess holds an associate's degree in general business from Copiah Lincoln Junior College; a bachelor's degree from USM in business administration; a master’s degree in management from Belhaven University; a master’s in public health from USM; and a doctorate in health administration from the University of Phoenix.



