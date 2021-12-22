Pause on Student Loan Repayments Extended to May 1

Jessica Ruf
Dec 22, 2021

President Biden has extended the pause on student loan payments and interest — which was set to end on Feb. 1 — for an extra 90 days through May 1, 2022, pointing to continuing financial uncertainty as the Omicron variant spreads throughout the U.S.

Mentor Gd628d4a09 1920"The extension will allow the Administration to assess the impacts of the Omicron variant on student borrowers and provide additional time for borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart," stated the U.S. Department of Education in a press release Wednesday.

The Trump administration first froze the balances on most federal student loans in March 2020, affecting nearly 41 million borrowers. In the nearly two years since then, the restart date has been pushed back by both administrations as the COVID-19 pandemic carries on.




Read Next
Dr. Donald 'DJ' Mitchell, Jr.
News Roundup
2020 Diverse Emerging Scholar Appointed Inaugrual VP for DEI at Molloy College
December 22, 2021
Related Stories
Finger Gc8d7d6dc8 1280
News Roundup
$2.5M Grant Helps Fund Digital Forensics Research Hub for Several MSIs and HBCUs, Led by Florida International University
Doctor G16063f4c5 1280
Home
U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges
Blog Go To College Downtown
News Roundup
Minneapolis College Creates Full-Tuition Scholarship for Low-Income Minnesotans
Student Debt Relief 211201 03
News Roundup
Florida's Polk State Cancels $1.2M in Student Debt for Nearly 1,300 Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Multiple Open-Rank, Faculty Positions
Gallaudet Univeristy
Postdoc Associate in Economics
University of Rochester
Lecturer Position, School of Systems & Enterprises
Stevens Institute of Technology
Postdoc in hominin paleobiology
Arizona State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More