Michigan's First and Only HBCU to Reopen as Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design

Jan 3, 2022

Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer, has signed two bills to reestablish the state's first and only historically Black college for university (HBCU) in Detroit, which had closed in 2013, reports Michigan Live.

Dr. D'Wayne Edwards, who acquired the Lewis College of Business, is the founder of the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.Dr. D'Wayne Edwards, who acquired the Lewis College of Business, is the founder of the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.Formerly the Lewis College of Business, the HBCU plans to reopen as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, located on the campus of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

The school, which expects to open in March 2022, will offer free tuition and programs for Black artists, engineers and business leaders.

“I am proud to play a part in helping reopen the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit,” Whitmer said in a press release. “I am committed to expanding educational opportunities for Michiganders across our state to put Michigan first.”

