12-Year-Old Earns Associate Degree, Pursues Bachelor's and Envisions Career in Medicine

Jan 4, 2022

A 12-year-old girl from Florida is making headlines for her academic talents and ambition.

Three years after earning her high school diploma at the age of 9, Sawsan Ahmed has now earned an associate degree from Broward College and is on her way to attending the University of Florida this spring, 12-year-old Sawsan Ahmed with her father and mother.12-year-old Sawsan Ahmed with her father and mother.Jeena Santos Ahmedreports ABC News. Envisioning a career in biomedical engineering, she will study computer programming, chemistry and biology. She plans to eventually earn an M.D. or doctorate.

Inspired by her father, who works as a physician at the Cleveland Clinic's cancer center in Abu Dhabi, and by Andrea Gellatly, a biomedical engineer and team leader of the TV show "Battlebots," she told ABC that "physicians like my dad save lives one at a time, but if I invented technology that can work in medicine it could save many lives at once."

According to ABC, Sawsan's family noticed her academic talents early on during homeschooling sessions when she would progress through curriculum several years above her. 

“All of her education has pretty much been child-led. Whenever she shows an interest in something, we sort of dive into it and try to follow her interest as best that we can,” Sawsan’s mother, Jeena Santos Ahmed, told ABC News. “We talked to her about new developments that we read about, we let her listen to NPR and learn about new scientific discoveries."

Read Next
Cecilia M. McCormick
News Roundup
President of Pennsylvania College Resigns, Citing Personal Reasons and COVID-19
January 4, 2022
Related Stories
Large Slider Mascot Mike
News Roundup
Louisiana State Reimplements COVID-19 Precautions Amid Omicron Surge
Dr. Mathew Johnson
News Roundup
Albion College President Resigns Following Community Complaints, Moves into New Role
266780788 5315143015169547 7117570893826127651 N
News Roundup
Grandfather-Granddaughter Duo Graduate Together at UTSA
Finger Gc8d7d6dc8 1280
News Roundup
$2.5M Grant Helps Fund Digital Forensics Research Hub for Several MSIs and HBCUs, Led by Florida International University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs