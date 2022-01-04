Louisiana State Reimplements COVID-19 Precautions Amid Omicron Surge

Jan 4, 2022

Louisiana State University (LSU) is reimplementing several COVID-19 precautions for the spring semester amid rising Omicron variant cases nationwide, reports Reveille, LSU's student newspaper.

According to Reveille, the Omicron variant accounts for 90% of all positive cases in the state, and, while 84% of LSU students are vaccinated, just 53% of East Baton Rouge residents are.

Large Slider Mascot MikeLouisiana State UniversityIn response, LSU is reimplementing its mask mandate for the spring semester; giving professors the option to hold classes in a fully remote, hybrid or face-to-face format for the first two weeks of the semester; and requiring on-campus students to have a negative test result within five days before returning to their residence hall. The university will also be testing unvaccinated students monthly, analyzing wastewater and continuing the mandatory use of HEPA filters.

"We want to again thank all those who vaccinated, tested regularly and masked throughout the fall semester," said LSU president Dr. William Tate IV in an email, according to the Reveille. "In consultation with our faculty Health and Medical Advisory Committee, and looking carefully at the nationwide surge of the Omicron variant, we are building on our successful approach from the fall and providing you with our protocols for the spring 2022 semester."



